The construction in Myanmar is expected to decline by 2.6% in real terms in 2024, owing to the ongoing civil war, frequent power outages, the of the Myanmar kyat, and labor shortages and high construction material costs, which have weakened investor and consumer confidence. However, an expected improvement in external demand and public and private investment in transport and renewable energy developments may provide some support to the industry's output in the short term.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Commerce, in the financial year (FY) 2023-24 (running from April 2023 to March 2024), exports stood at MMK30 trillion ($14.3 billion). The government is planning to increase exports by 16.8% year on year (YoY) to MMY35.1 trillion ($16.7 billion) in the current FY2024-25.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, from 2025 to 2028, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.6%, supported by investment in renewable energy, infrastructure projects, and manufacturing activities. According to the pipeline of projects tracked by the analyst, as of June 2024, Myanmar recorded a pipeline valued at MMK84.7 trillion ($40.3 billion).

Some of the major projects currently under construction are the MMK8.7 trillion ($4.2 billion) India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway project, which is expected to be completed by 2027, the MMK4.2 trillion ($2 billion) Lincang-Qingshuihe Railway Line project, which is expected to be completed by 2028, and the MMK2.1 trillion ($1 billion) Kalewa Coal-fired Power Plant project, which is expected to be completed by Q1 2028.

The growth of the construction industry will also be supported by the government's National Electrification Plan, under which the government plans to achieve 100% nationwide electricity access by 2030, which is expected to drive increased investment in the energy and utilities sector in the coming years.

