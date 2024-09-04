Enamine And Farmhannong To Collaborate On Streamlining Advanced Lead Discovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FarmHannong, a leading company in the Korean agricultural industry, and Enamine Ltd, the world's premier provider of chemical building blocks, screening compounds, and integrated discovery chemistry services, have announced the start of their collaboration.

The Parties agreed to make efforts to strengthen FarmHannong's crop protection discovery pipeline. Such efforts will be supported by Enamine's expertise in chemical synthesis in addition to the existing stock, allowing for rapid and cost-efficient development of lead compounds. This collaboration will focus on hit discovery, hit-to-lead, and lead optimization initiatives carried by FarmHannong and facilitated by Enamine.

Enamine will provide FarmHannong access to its vast screening compound databases including the largest commercially available and the most reputable 4,4 million in-stock screening collection and make-on-demand collection (Enamine REAL) of 48 billion compounds. Enamine will solely support an optimal procurement process and fast compound synthesis and supply. FarmHannong will guide design and biological evaluation of discovery molecules.

Dr. Iaroslava Kos, Director of Business Development at Enamine commented:“We are excited to begin our collaboration with FarmHannong and achieve our mutual goals more effectively. We also expect that with our help FarmHannong will deliver new products to the market faster. This collaboration is another move in the strategic expansion of Enamine's presence in the Korean market.”

“Our collaboration with Enamine will ensure procurement of bioactive compounds in a timely manner, which allows us to allocate our resources more effectively and accelerate FarmHannong's R&D planning” said Dr. Kyung Myung, Head of New Agrochemicals Research Institute at FarmHannong.

About FarmHannong

As the Korea's top Green Bio company founded in 1953, FarmHannong is first place in crop protection material market share and second in seed and fertilizer market share, and it is serving as a leader for improving the competitiveness and for the globalization of Korean agriculture based on extensive experience and advanced technologies. By focusing on the development of next-generation products including new crop protection materials, functional seeds, controlled release fertilizers, etc., FarmHannong has helped to realize easy farming and sustainable farming.

For more information visit:

About Enamine

Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4,4M in stock) and building blocks (300K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more information visit:

About Enamine REAL

Enamine REAL Space contains 48 billion make-on-demand molecules that can be synthesized at Enamine extremely fast (3-4 weeks), with high feasibility (over 80%), and inexpensive. The REAL compounds are created by parallel chemistry through the compilation of 143,000 building blocks via more than 167 well-validated parallel synthesis protocols, underlying Enamine's approach to design make-on-demand compounds to maximize synthesis success rate.

