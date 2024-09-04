Global Sharps Containers Market To Surge To $632.8 Million By 2031 Amid Rising Healthcare Waste Management Needs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharps Containers Size, Share, demand

CALIFORNIA, OR, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global sharps containers market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with its valuation standing at $430.8 million in 2021. Projections indicate that this market is expected to reach $632.8 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. Sharps containers, often referred to as sharps bins, are essential tools used in healthcare settings for the safe disposal of medical waste, such as hypodermic needles, syringes, catheters, and other sharp objects. These containers play a critical role in preventing the spread of infections and ensuring safe waste management practices.Key Market Players.GPC Medical.EnviroTain.Thermo Fischer Scientific.BondTech Corporation.Cardinal Health.Stericycle.Becton.Dickinsons and Company.Harloff.BemishHealthcare.HenryScheinGet a Sample Copy of this Report:Market Dynamics and Key DriversThe global sharps containers market is primarily driven by the increasing number of diagnostic and clinical tests, which generate significant amounts of medical waste. Additionally, stringent government regulations on medical waste disposal are further propelling market growth. These regulations are particularly focused on reducing the risk of injuries and infections associated with improper disposal of sharps waste.However, the market faces challenges, including a lack of awareness about proper disposal methods and inadequate training for healthcare personnel. These factors may limit market growth in certain regions. Despite these challenges, the rising number of surgeries worldwide and the growing demand for effective waste disposal solutions present significant opportunities for market players.Segmentation OverviewThe sharps containers market is segmented based on type, container size, usage, and region:.By Type: The market is categorized into patient room containers, phlebotomy containers, and multipurpose containers. Among these, multipurpose containers dominated the market in 2021, due to their versatility, leak-proof design, and availability in various sizes. The rise in surgeries and medical procedures has further fueled the demand for multipurpose containers. Phlebotomy containers, which are specifically designed for blood collection, are also expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, driven by increased awareness of safe medical waste disposal..By Container Size: The market is divided into 1-2 gallons, 2-4 gallons, and 4-8 gallons containers. In 2021, the 2-4 gallons segment was the largest revenue contributor, driven by its widespread adoption in hospitals and clinics for disposing of various medical waste items. The 4-8 gallons segment, however, is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its convenience and higher capacity..By Usage: The market is segmented into single-use containers and reusable containers. Reusable containers held the largest market share in 2021, supported by an effective distribution network and ease of use. These containers are favored in healthcare settings where sustainability and cost-effectiveness are priorities.Regional InsightsRegionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America led the market in 2021, accounting for the highest market share. This dominance is attributed to the availability of numerous diagnostic and clinical tests, well-established medical waste disposal regulations, and the presence of major market players such as Becton, Dickinson, and Company. The U.S., in particular, has seen a significant increase in the adoption of sharps containers, further boosting the North American market.Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.