Etmeta APAC Joint Summit Concludes Successfully In Jeju Island, South Korea

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Sacramento, California – On August 15, 2023, the ETmeta APAC Joint Summit was grandly held on the picturesque Jeju Island in South Korea. The summit brought together numerous elites, technical experts, and investors from the APAC region to discuss the future development of distributed ledger (DLT) and the metaverse. ET-meta, as a leader in the field, attracted significant attention from attendees with its cutting-edge and innovative concepts.







During the summit, Mr. Michael Phelps, ETmeta's APAC Regional Operations Director, delivered a keynote speech outlining the latest developments of ET-meta in the sports metaverse sector. Mr. Phelps stated,“ET-meta is dedicated to deeply integrating distributed ledger technology with the sports industry to create a new metaverse sports ecosystem. Thanks to our team's relentless efforts, we have achieved significant results in the sports metaverse field, laying a solid foundation for future development.”







Mr. Phelps highlighted ETmeta's upcoming launch of its first DLT-powered racing game. This game will not only provide users with an unprecedented immersive racing experience but will also use distributed ledger technology to ensure verifiable ownership and transferability of in-game assets. Players will be able to own and manage their cars, tracks, and other assets within the game while enjoying both the fun and rewards it offers.

Additionally, Mr. Phelps previewed the upcoming NFT minting plan. He noted that as distributed ledger technology matures and becomes more widespread, NFTs have become a crucial bridge between the real world and the metaverse. ET-meta will leverage the unique advantages of NFTs to provide players and investors with more diverse asset management and trading options. In the future, users will be able to easily mint, buy, and trade various NFT assets on the ET-meta platform, enjoying the convenience and benefits brought by distributed ledger technology.

The successful hosting of the summit not only showcased ETmeta's leading position and innovative capabilities in the sports metaverse field but also injected new vitality and momentum into the DLT and metaverse industries in the APAC region. Attendees expressed their anticipation for ETmeta's future and their willingness to collaborate with ETmeta to advance the prosperity of distributed ledger technology and the metaverse.







Looking ahead, ETmeta will continue to adhere to the development philosophy of“innovation, openness, cooperation, and win-win,” furthering its efforts in distributed ledger technology and the metaverse to deliver more high-quality products and services to global users. We firmly believe that under ETmeta's leadership, the DLT and metaverse industries in the APAC region will usher in an even more brilliant future.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.