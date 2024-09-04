Hemostats Market Growing At Exponential CAGR 5.3% With Innovative Technology Report, 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global hemostats generated $2.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in prevalence of various types of surgeries, rising number of key players, and high adoption of hemostats product by hospitals and surgical centers drive the market growth, which are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global hemostats market during the forecast period.



Control of excessive bleeding during surgery is a difficult but important task. Products called hemostats can be placed on a bleeding sites during surgery to help the body's own processes for clotting. It is used during early phases of surgery for an initial incision that closes blood vessels until ligation. Hemostats are look like rings scissors. Frequently hemostatic forceps have a locking mechanism called a ratchet, which is used for clamping. Hemostats such as absorbable gelatin sponge, collagen hemostat, and oxidized cellulose are commercially available.



Hemostats Market Segmentation:



By Type:



Thrombin-based hemostats: Derived from bovine or human thrombin, providing fast and effective clotting.

Oxidized regenerated cellulose (ORC) hemostats: Absorbable sponges or sheets that activate the clotting cascade.

Gelatin-based hemostats: Absorbable gels or sheets that provide mechanical pressure and promote clotting.

Collagen-based hemostats: Absorbable and biocompatible, mimicking the natural structure of collagen in tissue.

Combination hemostats: Combine different materials like collagen and thrombin for enhanced efficacy.

Other hemostats: Include plant-derived materials, synthetic polymers, and sealants.



By Formulation:



Matrix & gel hemostats: Conformable and easy to apply, ideal for irregular surfaces.

Sheet & pad hemostats: Pre-formed and convenient, suitable for larger areas.

Sponge hemostats: Highly absorbent for controlling bleeding in deeper wounds.

Powder hemostats: Easy to apply and spread, suitable for small bleeding points.



By Application:



Orthopedic Surgery: Largest segment due to frequent bone procedures and high risk of bleeding.

General Surgery: Used in various procedures like abdominal and thoracic surgery.

Neurological Surgery: Essential for controlling bleeding in delicate brain and spinal cord surgeries.

Cardiovascular Surgery: Crucial for hemostasis during heart and vascular procedures.

Other Surgical Applications: Used in gynecology, urology, plastics, and other specialties.



By End User:



Hospitals: Main users due to the complexity of surgical procedures and the need for advanced hemostatic agents.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers: Increasingly adopting hemostats for minimally invasive procedures.

Clinics and Physician Offices: Used for minor procedures and wound management.



Geography:



North America: Largest market share due to high healthcare spending and advanced medical technology.

Europe: Mature market with strong focus on quality and regulatory compliance.

Asia Pacific: Rapidly growing market driven by rising disposable income and increasing demand for surgical procedures.

Latin America: Growing market with potential for expansion in major economies.

Middle East and Africa: Smaller market with potential for future growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure.



Additional Segmentation Factors:



Cost of hemostats: Varies depending on type, brand, and procedure complexity.

Reimbursement policies: Government and insurance coverage influence affordability and utilization.

Technological advancements: New materials, delivery systems, and minimally invasive techniques drive market growth.

Focus on safety and efficacy: Emphasis on minimizing tissue damage and promoting natural healing.

Rise of minimally invasive surgery: Growing demand for hemostats suitable for smaller incisions.



Understanding these diverse segments within the hemostats market allows stakeholders to:



Identify target markets and healthcare providers with specific needs.

Develop effective marketing and sales strategies for different segments.

Track market trends and growth potential in different regions and applications.

Inform research and development efforts for new and improved hemostatic materials and technologies.

Advocate for policies and regulations that improve access to safe and effective hemostats for better surgical outcomes.



Key findings of the study:



Depending on type, the thrombin-based hemostats segment held largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.



By formulation, the matrix & gel hemostats dominated the global market in 2021, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the orthopedic surgery acquired the highest position in the global market, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.



Region wise, North America is expected to experience notable growth, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



Leading players of the global hemostats market analyzed in the research include Baxter International Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Hemostatis LLC, Integra Life Sciences Holding Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Teleflex Incorporated.

