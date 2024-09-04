عربي


Cathay's Affected Airbus A350 Planes Need Engine Fuel Lines Replaced: Airline

9/4/2024 4:00:15 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Hong Kong: Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said Wednesday that 15 of its Airbus A350 planes needed their engine fuel lines replaced, after it inspected its 48-plane fleet that had been grounded.

"Fifteen aircraft were identified with engine fuel lines that require replacement. Of these, six have already undergone successful repairs and are cleared to operate," it said, adding that a total of 90 flights were cancelled between Monday to Saturday.

