Cathay's Affected Airbus A350 Planes Need Engine Fuel Lines Replaced: Airline
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Hong Kong: Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said Wednesday that 15 of its Airbus A350 planes needed their engine fuel lines replaced, after it inspected its 48-plane fleet that had been grounded.
"Fifteen aircraft were identified with engine fuel lines that require replacement. Of these, six have already undergone successful repairs and are cleared to operate," it said, adding that a total of 90 flights were cancelled between Monday to Saturday.
MENAFN04092024000063011010ID1108634230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.