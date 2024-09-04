Zeotap Partners With ID5 To Amplify Audience Addressability To Overcome Signal Loss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

D5 identifiers are now an integral part of Zeotap ID Graph

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zeotap, the leading CDP and Data Solutions Provider, has launched a partnership with ID5, leading identity provider in the digital advertising industry. With Safari, Mozilla and other browsers already operating without third party cookies, and Google's recent decision to allow users to opt-out of third-party cookie tracking understanding, reaching and monetising audiences at scale is becoming increasingly complicated. To address this challenge, Zeotap and ID5 have integrated the two technologies to offer data activation through cookieless, privacy-compliant ID5 identifiers.The integration of the ID5 ID into Zeotap's ID graph facilitates both first party and third party reach. Firstly, Zeotap CDP clients can now seamlessly extend their customer data by leveraging the ID5 ID to activate across the programmatic ecosystem. In addition, Zeotap third party data segments will now include the ID5 ID ensuring effective audience targeting on the cookieless web.ID5 employs powerful identity resolution technology that perfectly balances precision with scale, utilising both probabilistic and deterministic methods to reconcile the IDs. As ID5 is widely adopted by publishers and is supported by major DSPs and SSPs, it is a powerful currency in the programmatic ecosystem. This collaboration aims to benefit the whole ecosystem facing the demise of third-party cookies. Marketers can utilise this offering to achieve incremental and alternative reach resulting in better ROI, all while respecting user privacy. The solution also contributes to a better inventory and audience monetisation for publishers, supporting the free internet.Together, Zeotap and ID5 are committed to providing a Universal ID solution based on transparency and control, ensuring user privacy while enabling personalised experiences in the evolving digital landscape.Matt Bennathan, Chief Commercial Officer at Zeotap Data, commented on the partnership:“We are delighted to partner with ID5. Providing alternative and incremental reach beyond cookies, the proven ID5 methodology will add tremendous value to activation use cases across both CDP and Audience clients. Mathieu and the team wrap everything in service excellence; very much in keeping with the Zeotap ethos. Such a good match of people and technology!”Mathieu Roche, CEO and Co-Founder of ID5 said:“ID5's partnership with Zeotap shows our commitment to addressing complex addressability challenges. By integrating the ID5 ID into Zeotap's ID graph, we will empower marketers and publishers to maintain effective audience targeting and data activation despite signal loss. This collaboration not only enhances ROI for advertisers but also strengthens the open internet by supporting transparent, user-friendly identity solutions that respect privacy to enable personalization at scale.”About ZeotapZeotap Data build, sell and distribute the most effective audiences in digital advertising. Designed in Germany for GDPR, quality and scale is delivered without compromising on privacy. Zeotap offers people-based data composed of over 500 million unique IDs, refreshed daily to ensure fidelity and accuracy. Leveraging exclusive data partnerships from the telecom sector, Zeotap Data is fully-consented, GDPR and ePrivacy compliant, reaching validated demographic audiences and a universally recognisable IAB 1.1 segmentation to cater for all sectors. Accessible through every buying channel that matters, Zeotap Data provides unmatched client service to ensure agencies, advertisers and platforms deliver campaign success.Zeotap CDP's mission is to make customer data easy, secure, and impactful. It empowers the world's most innovative brands to deliver more engaging customer experiences from smart and efficient use of customer data via an AI-native platform that respects consumer privacy. Enterprises benefit from faster and improved business outcomes across marketing, sales and service, while ensuring compliance. For more information visit .Zeotap LinkedIn page linkAbout ID5ID5 was created to improve online advertising for consumers, media owners, and advertisers, with the ultimate goal of helping publishers grow sustainable revenue. ID5 provides the advertising ecosystem with a transparent, scalable, and privacy-compliant identity infrastructure. Its solutions enable user recognition across media properties and devices, bringing addressability across all digital advertising channels. This enables media owners to better monetize their audiences, advertisers to run effective and measurable campaigns, and platforms to maximise the value of data and inventory for their customers. Created in 2017 by seasoned ad tech professionals, ID5 services clients globally. For more information about ID5 and its solutions, please visitID5 Website linkID5 LinkedIn page linkTwitter link

