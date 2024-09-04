Breast Cancer Drugs Market Revenue To Touch $59.3 Billion By 2032 Major Companies, Strategies And New Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rise in the prevalence of breast cancer cases, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and high investments in research and development.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global breast cancer drugs was valued at $26.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $59.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Report-Prime Determinants of GrowthThe global breast cancer drugs market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as the rise in the prevalence of breast cancer cases, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and high investments in research and development. However, adverse effects of medications used for treating breast cancer are hampering the breast cancer drugs market growth. On the contrary, the high growth potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the breast cancer drugs market during the forecast period.Economic Downturn Analysis 2024:The pandemic has led to disruptions in healthcare systems worldwide, including delays in cancer screenings, diagnosis, and treatment.However, the breast cancer drugs market has gradually recovered from the disruptions caused by the pandemic. As healthcare systems stabilize and resume normal operations, there is an opportunity for the key players in the market to regain momentum and address the backlog of breast cancer cases that were postponed or delayed.Procure Complete Report:Based on therapy, the targeted therapy segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global breast cancer drugs market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Owing to rise in adoption of targeted therapy in breast cancer treatment. On the other hand, hormonal therapy is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% during forecast period. Owing to proven efficacy of hormonal therapy in hormone receptor-positive breast cancer cases and wide availability of hormonal drugs for breast cancer treatment.Based on age group, the above 55 years segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global breast cancer drugs market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the same segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 8.6% during forecast period. This is due to rise in number of breast cancer cases diagnosed in this age group.North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global breast cancer drugs market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032. Owing to the presence of a large patient population suffering from breast cancer, the strong presence of key players, ease of drug availability, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, and a higher number of research, development, and innovation activities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to an increase in investments for the development of anti-cancer agents, an increase in the number of breast cancer cases, and a rise in awareness related to available treatment options, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry-Leading Market Players-Novartis AGPfizer Inc.AstraZeneca PlcEli Lilly and CompanyMerck and Co., Inc.Bristol Myers Squibb CompanyZydus Lifesciences LimitedTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Gilead Sciences, Inc.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

