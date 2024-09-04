Railway Jobs: RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024; Apply Online For 11,558 Vacancies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Railways Jobs: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a massive recruitment drive for 2024, offering a golden opportunity for those aspiring to join the Indian Railways. A total of 11,558 vacancies are up for grabs, encompassing various positions. This includes 8,113 vacancies for postgraduate candidates and 3,445 for undergraduate candidates. This article provides a comprehensive guide to this recruitment drive, outlining important dates, eligibility criteria, and the application process.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details



Junior Clerk-cum-Typist: 990 Posts

Account Clerk-cum-Typist: 361 Posts

Train Clerk: 72 Posts

Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk: 2022 Posts

Goods Train Manager: 3144 Posts

Chief Commercial Clerk: 732 Posts

Junior Account Assistant-cum-Typist: 1507 Posts Station Master: 994 Posts

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

For Postgraduate Level (Level 5, 6) Posts: September 14 to October 13, 2024

For Undergraduate Level (Level 2, 3) Posts: September 21 to October 20, 2024

Age Limit

For Undergraduate Level Posts: 18 to 33 years

For Postgraduate Level Posts: 18 to 36 years

Relaxation of 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST candidates









Exam Pattern



Online Examination: CBT 1 and CBT 2

Typing Test (Skill Test) or Aptitude Test Certificate Verification and Medical Test

How to Apply

Online Application: Visit the official website of RRB at gov.

Read the Notification: Carefully read the official notification for RRB NTPC 2024.

Registration: Register with your name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Log in: Log in after registration and fill out the application form.

Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents.

Make Payment: Pay the application fee online.

Submit Application: Ensure all information is accurate before submitting the application. Apply before the deadline.