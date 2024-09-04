Railway Jobs: RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024; Apply Online For 11,558 Vacancies
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Railways Jobs: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a massive recruitment drive for 2024, offering a golden opportunity for those aspiring to join the Indian Railways. A total of 11,558 vacancies are up for grabs, encompassing various positions. This includes 8,113 vacancies for postgraduate candidates and 3,445 for undergraduate candidates. This article provides a comprehensive guide to this recruitment drive, outlining important dates, eligibility criteria, and the application process.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
Junior Clerk-cum-Typist: 990 Posts Account Clerk-cum-Typist: 361 Posts Train Clerk: 72 Posts Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk: 2022 Posts Goods Train Manager: 3144 Posts Chief Commercial Clerk: 732 Posts Junior Account Assistant-cum-Typist: 1507 Posts Station Master: 994 Posts
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Important Dates
For Postgraduate Level (Level 5, 6) Posts: September 14 to October 13, 2024
For Undergraduate Level (Level 2, 3) Posts: September 21 to October 20, 2024
Age Limit
For Undergraduate Level Posts: 18 to 33 years
For Postgraduate Level Posts: 18 to 36 years
Relaxation of 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST candidates
Exam Pattern
Online Examination: CBT 1 and CBT 2 Typing Test (Skill Test) or Aptitude Test Certificate Verification and Medical Test
How to Apply
Online Application: Visit the official website of RRB at gov.
Read the Notification: Carefully read the official notification for RRB NTPC 2024.
Registration: Register with your name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.
Log in: Log in after registration and fill out the application form.
Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents.
Make Payment: Pay the application fee online.
Submit Application: Ensure all information is accurate before submitting the application. Apply before the deadline.
