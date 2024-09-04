Make Waves With The Rose Bowl Aquatics Annual Fundraising Benefit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jimmy Francis, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics CenterPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) invites you to Eat, Give & Celebrate at their upcoming fundraising event supporting water safety initiatives and other vital community services. This highly anticipated event will occur on October 1, 2024, at the beautiful Fig House in Highland Park.The event will feature the legendary Rowdy Gaines , Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and NBC Swimming Analyst, as the Master of Ceremonies. It will be an evening filled with inspiration, friends, and swimming insights straight from Paris. Hear firsthand from a true swimming icon and connect with the RBAC community in support of our mission.Attendees will enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, with a menu and beverages catered by roomforty and Pharmacie, both part of the Hospitality Collaborative, led by Founder and CEO Steve Fortunato. Guests can look forward to thoughtfully composed, seasonal dishes made fresh from scratch by roomforty, expertly paired with Pharmacie's curated beverage selectionsThe program will include inspiring stories from community leaders and beneficiaries of the RBAC programming. Former Pasadena Mayor, Bill Thomson and RBAC Board Member, Darrell Walker, City of Pasadena Recreation, Parks and Community Services Superintendent will be honored for their contribution to the RBAC.Fundraising efforts will focus on the organization's mission of promoting community and well-being through water safety, aquatic programs, and competition. Funds raised will directly support programs and initiatives such as:The Water Safety Program: A longstanding partnership with the Pasadena Unified School District now in its fifth decade, provides every 3rd grade student of PUSD with 15 consecutive swim lessons as part of their school day at no cost to their families.Financial Assistance: Continuing to provide equitable access to aquatic programming for all residents of Pasadena and surrounding communities. In 2023, the RBAC awarded close to $130,000 in financial aid to people of all ages and abilities across our diverse aquatic offerings.Swim Lessons: In 2023, the RBAC provided over 3,600 adaptive lessons and nearly 40,000 individual swim lessons.Facility Use: The RBAC welcomes over 400,000 patrons annually and employs more than 250 individuals from the surrounding community."We are excited to bring the community together for a night of eating, giving, and celebrating," said Jimmy Francis, President and Executive Director of the RBAC. "The generosity and support of our community, patrons, staff, and Board Members are crucial in helping us achieve our mission and continue to make a positive impact in Pasadena and the surrounding communities. We look forward to seeing everyone at the event-the team has been working hard, and it's going to be a great evening."All are invited to participate in this meaningful event by purchasing tickets online at ensuring their place at the event and contributing to a worthy cause. For those unable to attend, donations can also be made in support of the fundraising efforts.Mark your calendars, invite a friend, and get your ticket to the RBAC Annual Benefit on October 1 at 5:30 pm. Your participation and contributions will make a significant difference in the lives of many, supporting a stronger, more vibrant, and water-safe community for all.For more information or to sponsor the event, visit

