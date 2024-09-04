Five Azerbaijani Athletes To Compete In Paralympics

عربي


Today, five Azerbaijani athletes will compete at the Summer Paralympic Games taking place in Paris, France, Azernews reports.

Para-swimmer Raman Saley (S12 category) will aim to succeed in the 100-meter freestyle event. The preliminary round for this category will start at 11:30 AM Baku time, with the finals scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Para-shooters Aybəniz Babayeva and Kamran Zeynalov (both in the P4 category) will test their skills in the 50-meter shooting event. The qualification round for this event will begin at 11:30 AM Baku time, with the finals set for 2:15 PM.

Para-powerlifter Ceyhun Mahmudov (54 kg) will start his competition at 8:35 PM Baku time.

Para-athlete Rüfət Rəfiyev (F36 category) will compete in the javelin throw event, which will begin at 9:08 PM Baku time.

Currently, the Azerbaijani team has won 3 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

Imamaddin Khalilov (para-taekwondo, 70 kg), Said Nagiyev (T12 category, long jump), and Lamiya Valiyeva (T13 category, 100 meters sprint) have secured gold medals, while Raman Saley (100 meters backstroke) has won silver, and Sabir Zeynalov (para-taekwondo, 58 kg) has earned bronze.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will conclude on August 8.

