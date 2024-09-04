Historic Convocation At Asian Education Group Attended By Dignitaries From Across The Globe

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Asian Education Group, comprising Asian Law College, Asian Business School, and Asian School of Business, marked a momentous occasion with a grand joint convocation ceremony at their campus. The event was graced by the presence of Shri Nath Kovind, the 14th President of India, whose attendance elevated the significance of the ceremony, making it a historic milestone for the institution. His distinguished presence not only added gravitas to the event but also inspired and motivated all attendees, particularly the graduating students.



The convocation was declared open by Akshay Marwah, who set the tone for an event filled with pride and celebration. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Asian Education Group, addressed the gathering with a powerful message emphasizing the importance of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar) and patriotism. His words resonated deeply with the students and guests alike, reinforcing the values of independence and national pride.



The ceremony witnessed the participation of several esteemed diplomats and dignitaries, who honored the occasion with their presence and words of encouragement: H.E. Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria to India, who delivered an insightful speech, highlighting the importance of education in fostering international cooperation and understanding.



H.E. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to India, who added her thoughts on the role of youth in nation-building and the significance of global partnerships in education. H.E. Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of The Gambia to India, who expressed his admiration for the institution's efforts in providing quality education and preparing students for global challenges.



Cdr. K L Ganju, Honorary Consul General of Comoros, who shared inspiring anecdotes and encouraged students to pursue their dreams with determination and integrity. Mr. Lazar Vukadinovic, Deputy Head of the Mission, Embassy of Serbia, who motivated the graduates to be global citizens and to use their education for the betterment of society. H.E. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela to India, who addressed the gathering with a message of unity and the importance of cultural exchange in fostering peace and development.



The convocation ceremony was a reflection of the Asian Education Group's commitment to excellence and its growing influence on the global stage. The presence of such a diverse array of international representatives underscored the institution's dedication to fostering global ties and providing its students with a truly international education experience.



The event concluded with a ceremonial handing out of degrees and diplomas, as proud graduates walked the stage to the applause of their peers, faculty, and distinguished guests. The joint convocation at the Asian Education Group was not just a celebration of academic achievement but also a testament to the institution's role in shaping the future leaders of the world.



Company :-Asian Education Group

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+911204831143