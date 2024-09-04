US Condemns Unjustified Arrest Of Opposition Leader

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sep 4 (KUNA) -- The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned the unjustified arrest warrant issued in Venezuela against the recently elected presidential election, Edmundo Gonzalez.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press statement late Tuesday that "the US joins a broad range of international partners in strongly condemning the unjustified arrest warrant issued in Venezuela for Edmundo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela's July 28 presidential election, and this arbitrary and motivated action is a low point in Nicolas Maduro's ruthless pursuit of his political opponents following his attempts to steal the July 28 presidential election.

"Maduro and his representatives cannot indefinitely suppress the legitimate aspirations of the Venezuelan people and maintain power by force. The will of the people and their rights must be respected," Miller added.

Miller said, "We reiterate our call for the immediate and unconditional release of those who have been unjustly detained. The path forward should be a peaceful, transparent, and inclusive democratic transition process that puts the well-being of Venezuelans at its center."

Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice ruled yesterday that Nicolas Maduro won the July 28 presidential election against democratic opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez. This ruling lacks all credibility, given the overwhelming evidence that Gonzalez received the most votes on July 28. A Venezuelan judge on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Edmundo Gonz?lez, the opposition candidate widely believed to have won the contested July 28 election against Nicol?s Maduro. (end)

