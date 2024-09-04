Iranian Ship Sinks In Kuwaiti Waters, 3 Bodies Recovered
(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 4 (IANS) Three bodies have been recovered following the sinking of an Iranian vessel in Kuwait's territorial waters, Iran's ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.
According to a PMO statement on Tuesday, search and rescue operations were launched by both Iranian and Kuwaiti authorities after receiving reports of the incident on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.
The vessel, identified as Ara Bakhtar 1, had six crew members aboard -- three Iranians and three Indians, the PMO said, citing Nasser Pasandeh, the organisation's director general for maritime safety and environmental protection.
Pasandeh confirmed that three bodies have been located, with efforts ongoing to find the remaining crew members.
