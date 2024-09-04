Synthetic Dyes Market Worth $9.1 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific has experienced significant industrialization and urbanization over the past few decades, leading to economic growth.

The rise in population with increased consumer spending on textile products which is apparently largest for synthetic dyes is leading to rapid growth of the market. The presence of few major textile exporters in the region along with the availability of cheap and low cost is further fueling the market. The advancements being made in dye technologies such as adoption of ecofriendly dyes and implementation of sustainable practices to comply with environmental regulations is expanding the market for synthetic dyes in the region.

Additionally, the ongoing R&D in digital textile printing is increasing the demand for synthetic dyes offering greater customization and design precision. These factors collectively, make the Asia Pacific region largest consumer of synthetic dyes with significant growth in upcoming years.

Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the Synthetic Dyes market Archroma (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd (Dystar) (China), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Kiri Industries (India), Atul Ltd (India), Bodal Chemicals Ltd (India), Chromascape (US), Henkel AG & Co (Germany), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Milliken & Company (US), Solenis LLC (US), Zhejiang Jihua Group (China) and Zhejiang Runtu Co., Ltd (China).

