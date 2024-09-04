Next Generation Medical Writing Course: A 14-Week, Trainer-Led, Online, Specially Curated Medical Writing Certificate Course By Turacoz

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and NEW DELHI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical writing is expected to reach US $8.4 billion in 2030; it is growing at a

CAGR of 10.41%. This means there is no shortage of opportunities for medical writers in the future – medical writing is undoubtedly evolving and expanding!



However, the life of a new generation medical writer will not be easy. In this timeless battle of man versus machine, the use of artificial intelligence to generate content is inevitable yet enviable. The power these tools hold over time management and human resource management is massive. The new generation of medical writers must not just hone their writing skills and technical expertise but also build adequate technological skills for using AI tools in medical writing.

Over the last ten years, Turacoz has been a pioneer in teaching and training aspirants who wish to pursue a career in medical writing through short-duration courses and workshops specifically curated to meet the growing demands of the industry. Says Dr. Namrata Singh, Founder & Director, Turacoz Group, "I feel so proud when I see writers from my certificate course training batch excel in their medical writing careers-many of them are now at senior positions in the industry. Some of them are very successful freelance entrepreneurs. The very fact that they value so much what we taught them in the course is simply overwhelming."

Starting September 14th, 2024, Turacoz will launch its 35th edition of the 14-week, trainer-led, online certificate course in medical writing titled-Next Generation Medical Writing Course: Exploring AI in Commercial, Regulatory, and Scientific Writing.

The course contents are curated by medical affairs professionals who are members of esteemed organizations like AMWA (American Medical Writer Association), EMWA (European Medical Writer Association), and ISMPP (The International Society for Medical Publication Professionals) and experienced professionals who have been working with global pharmaceutical industries for more than 25 years.

This certificate course is aimed to help up-skill the knowledge of professionals working in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, and research sectors and enable them to climb higher professional hierarchy cadres. This course also aims to provide guidance and practical training to help people from the life sciences field interested in pursuing a career as a publication writer or in related roles.

The course will be conducted online using a state-of-the art learning management system, every Saturday from 14 September

2024. The timings of the course are chosen considering that medical writers from across the globe can participate. The course will cover all aspects of commercial medical writing, writing for journal publications, as well as regulatory writing, with practical knowledge in each session, ample assignments, and handholding support.

