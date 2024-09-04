Small Drones Market Size To Worth $24.29 Billion By 2030, Register At A CAGR Of 13.16% - 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Small Drones Market

This report offers an in-depth assessment of the major players in the global small drones market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Small Drones is experiencing growth due to the increase in demand for enhanced surveillance, and improved operational efficiency. They have taken various strategies, including the launch of new products, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements, to gain their foothold in the market and remain dominant in various regions. The report serves to emphasize the competitive dynamics of the market, as well as the performance of the business, the top segments, the product portfolio, and the strategic moves of market participants.Request Sample Pages Now:Prime Factors Influencing the Growth:The global small drones market is experiencing growth due to the increase in demand for enhanced surveillance, and improved operational efficiency. On the other hand, strict drone regulations limit the market growth. Moreover, the developments in drone technologies bring remunerative new opportunities in the coming years.The key players profiled in this report include3DRAeroVironment Inc.Autel RoboticsBAE Systems Plc.DJI TechnologyHusbanElbit Systems Ltd.Parrot SASkyDioTeledyne FLIR LLC.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Depending on application, the small drones market is fragmented into commercial, defense, and recreational. The recreational segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for recreational small drones, which are used by thousands of customers throughout the world.By type, the rotary wing segment garnered the largest share in 2020, holding more than 90% of the global small drones market revenue , and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast timeframe. This is because rotary wing drones are in large demand for a variety of industrial applications across the world. On the other hand, the fixed wing segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. This is due to there has been an increase in demand for high-flight range aircraft.Regional Analysis:By region, North America held the major market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global small drones market revenue, and is anticipated to dominate the market by 2030. This is due to a significant increase in research and development, technological advancement by leading players, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the production of dependable, accurate, and efficient small unmanned aerial vehicles. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030. The usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance and leisure activities is on the rise in specific nations, including China, India, and Japan.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By application, the recreational segment held the major market share in 2020, contributed to nearly half of the global small drones market revenue, and is expected to retain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for recreational services like videography, photography, and delivery. On the other hand, the commercial segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast timeframe. This is due to the increase in the number of deployments to enhance the performance of various commercial applications.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:By size, the small drones market size is segregated into nano drones and micro drones. The micro drones segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high capabilities of small drones that are being deployed for numerous commercial and defense applications throughout the world.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Small Satellite Market -Anti-Drone Market -Drone Payload Market -Inspection Drones Market -

