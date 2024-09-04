(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 3rd September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,140 Lowest price per share (pence): 677.00 Highest price per share (pence): 686.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 681.8464

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 681.8464 6,140 677.00 686.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 03 September 2024 10:58:39 57 684.00 XLON 00296490042TRLO1 03 September 2024 10:58:39 86 684.00 XLON 00296490043TRLO1 03 September 2024 10:58:39 79 684.00 XLON 00296490044TRLO1 03 September 2024 11:35:15 61 684.00 XLON 00296491806TRLO1 03 September 2024 11:35:15 58 684.00 XLON 00296491807TRLO1 03 September 2024 12:23:23 11 686.00 XLON 00296493559TRLO1 03 September 2024 13:05:21 231 686.00 XLON 00296494711TRLO1 03 September 2024 13:05:21 131 686.00 XLON 00296494712TRLO1 03 September 2024 13:05:30 350 685.00 XLON 00296494714TRLO1 03 September 2024 13:05:31 362 684.00 XLON 00296494715TRLO1 03 September 2024 13:05:31 340 684.00 XLON 00296494716TRLO1 03 September 2024 13:05:31 284 684.00 XLON 00296494717TRLO1 03 September 2024 13:05:31 56 684.00 XLON 00296494718TRLO1 03 September 2024 13:35:35 114 682.00 XLON 00296495394TRLO1 03 September 2024 14:06:15 122 678.00 XLON 00296496331TRLO1 03 September 2024 14:06:15 654 678.00 XLON 00296496332TRLO1 03 September 2024 14:06:15 68 678.00 XLON 00296496333TRLO1 03 September 2024 14:40:07 239 683.00 XLON 00296498083TRLO1 03 September 2024 14:40:07 119 683.00 XLON 00296498084TRLO1 03 September 2024 14:40:07 119 683.00 XLON 00296498085TRLO1 03 September 2024 14:50:23 902 683.00 XLON 00296498747TRLO1 03 September 2024 14:50:23 64 683.00 XLON 00296498748TRLO1 03 September 2024 15:09:40 92 681.00 XLON 00296500265TRLO1 03 September 2024 15:09:40 27 681.00 XLON 00296500266TRLO1 03 September 2024 15:09:40 118 681.00 XLON 00296500267TRLO1 03 September 2024 15:11:38 234 679.00 XLON 00296500473TRLO1 03 September 2024 15:36:14 4 682.00 XLON 00296502394TRLO1 03 September 2024 15:36:14 1 682.00 XLON 00296502395TRLO1 03 September 2024 15:57:55 462 680.00 XLON 00296503593TRLO1 03 September 2024 15:57:55 231 680.00 XLON 00296503594TRLO1 03 September 2024 15:57:55 67 680.00 XLON 00296503595TRLO1 03 September 2024 15:57:55 28 680.00 XLON 00296503596TRLO1 03 September 2024 16:06:13 348 677.00 XLON 00296504071TRLO1 03 September 2024 16:16:49 21 679.00 XLON 00296504683TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970