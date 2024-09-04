Arsonist Arrested In Prykarpattia Over Attack On War Volunteer's Car
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prykarpattia Police detained a suspect over setting fire to a vehicle belonging to a local volunteer.
This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Police , Ukrinform saw.
"In search of 'easy' money, a man set fire to a volunteer's car... The chargers involve obstructing the legitimate operations of the armed forces of Ukraine and other military formations, intentional destruction or damage to property committed via arson," the police reported.
"In early August, the perpetrator found on Telegram an ad offering a 'part-time job' that involved setting soldiers' vehicles on fire (...) for $1,000," the report added.
Read also:
Five charged in Dnipropetrovsk region with arson
attacks targeting military vehicles
The police urged citizens not to succumb to various provocations. "Today, the enemy is working to destabilize our country and is looking for those to hire in order to realize their criminal intentions," the police said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, this year, the police and SBU detained more than 70 arsonists who had been targeting vehicles.
MENAFN04092024000193011044ID1108633931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.