Scuffle Breaks Out Between Two Groups Of Inmates In Srinagar Jail
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A scuffle broke out between two groups of inmates inside the Central Jail here on Tuesday, Police said.
Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Imtiyaz Hussain, said a minor scuffle broke out this evening among the detainees at the prison located in Rainawari area of the city.
He further said the situation was brought under control.
