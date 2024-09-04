J&K Bank Collaborates With SKIMS To Help Poor Patients Fight Cancer

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, J&K today contributed Rs. 20 Lacs to SKIMS Soura for procurement of Platelet/Therapeutic-Plasma Apheresis kits, essential for the of patients suffering from cancer and other severe blood disorders.

In an event held at SKIMS Soura, the Bank's General Manager (CSR), Syed Rais Maqbool, handed over the cheque to the Director of (SKIMS) Prof. Mohammad Ashraf Ganai in the presence of Medical Superintendent (SKIMS) Dr Farooq Ahmad Jan, HoD (Oncology Department) Dr Javeed Rasool, Bank's Divisional Head Shabir Ahmad, Zonal Head (Srinagar) Raja Zaffar, Cluster Head Asmat Ara, Branch Head (SKIMS) Javed Makhdoomi along with other officials from both the Bank and SKIMS. The highlight of the event was the presence of children who have fought and survived blood cancer by displaying extraordinary courage and patience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Rais Maqbool highlighted the importance of financial support for the purchase of life-saving kits. He said,“Beyond our financial services, we continue to look for ways and means for the well-being of people through our targeted CSR activities, particularly in the health sector, which is the cornerstone of a thriving society. Therefore, being cognizant of the continuous rise in the number of terminally ill patients in J&K, we feel it as our duty to step in and provide some support.”

“This contribution, though modest, reflects our commitment to helping those in need, especially in critical health situations where financial issues can prove to be life-threatening. We hope that our humble contributions will continue to alleviate some of the hardships faced by many patients and their families”, he added.

Prof. Mohammad Ashraf Ganai, Director SKIMS, in his address, thanked J&K Bank's management for thinking and acting beyond business and rendering support to the underprivileged children suffering from blood cancer and other blood dysfunctional diseases.“I believe this is the spirit and purpose of Corporate Social Responsibility. An initiative that ensures support to patients in distress due to the monster called cancer is commendable. You are collaborating with the SKIMS and caregivers of patients to give hope to the patients who are out there to fight cancer with all their will”, he emphasized.

Read Also J&K Bank Organizes Training-Cum-Counselling Session For ODOP Entrepreneurs SKIMS Hosts Directors Conclave, All Former Directors Vouch For Its Transformation

Stating that SKIMS and J&K Bank have become the ambassadors of Jammu & Kashmir by displaying extraordinary commitment to the society, Prof. Ganai hoped that the decades-long strong association that the two institutions enjoy will continue to flourish in the larger interest of the people of the region.

Notwithstanding J&K Bank's wonderful contribution in providing banking and finance-related services to the people, it has earned huge respect and goodwill among people by undertaking such people-friendly initiatives under its CSR, he added.

He also expressed hope that J&K Bank would continue to expand its CSR contributions towards healthcare, given the growing number of patients in need.

Present on the occasion, the parents along with the surviving paediatric cancer patients recounted their tales of desperation as well as resilience and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Bank for their critical and timely support, which they said,“came as a heavenly healing for their beloved children.”