Indian-Origin Man, 80, Dies After Being 'Kicked And Spat' By Teenagers In UK

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Indian origin-man, Bhim Kohli, was allegedly murdered by a group of children near a park in the UK . The octogenarian was reportedly taking his dog for a walk and was merely 30 seconds away from his house when a group of 'feral youths' attacked him, kicked him in his neck and spine area, and spat at him, reported Mirror.

The UK police have begun the interrogation of a suspected boy and a girl aged 14 and a boy and two girls aged 12. While the 14-year-old boy is in custody, the other four kids have been released by the police without any action.

According to locals, Bhim Kohli verbally spat with the kids a few days ago when they tried to climb over a nearby garage's roof. The verbal spat turned into an ugly conversation, with the kids hurling abuse at the elderly man, reported Mirror.

“Bhim had some bother a few months back with some kids who had climbed onto the flat garage roof opposite. He challenged them and they dished out some abuse and spat at him,” deceased pensioner's friend Graham Haldane told Mirror.

Pensioner was harassed by youths earlier as well

The lethal attack on the senior citizen was not the first by the teenagers as they had earlier hurled abuses at him,“spat at him” and even threw stones at him at different occasions, according to Mirror report.

Bhim was a former factory owner who had multiple properties in the area. Earlier this summer, he was“spat at by teen yobs outside his home.” At that time, he called the police after the incident, which transpired after he suggested the kids go off climbing on a neighbouring garage roof.

It is still unclear if the police acted against the children after the complaint. Locals also claimed that feral youths terrorised the local community in different incidents.

Kohli's acquaintances describe him as a“lovely guy” who was getting“frail day by day”. He was suffering from osteoporosis and could hardly move his neck, Graham told Mirror. Locals were surprised to find about the attack on Kohli who was often spotted spending time with his grandchildren at the allotment.