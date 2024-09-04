'I Was Drugged, Sexually Abused...' Complainant Hits Back At Nivin Pauly's Response To Allegations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The complainant has reiterated that Nivin Pauly's denial of involvement in a harassment case is untrue. She alleged that producer AK Sunil introduced her to Nivin and that she was subsequently drugged and harassed for several days in Dubai. The woman claims that she was lured with the promise of a role and had previously filed a complaint, however, the local failed to take action.



'Entirely untrue...' Nivin Pauly rubbishes sexual assault allegations

The woman also revealed that it was Shreya who introduced her to the group of accused individuals. She added that Nivin Pauly was under the influence of drugs during the alleged sexual harassment.

Nivin Pauly has been named 6th accused in a sexual harassment case by a young woman who claims he promised her a film role and then exploited her in Dubai. However, Nivin denied the allegations, calling them baseless and part of a conspiracy to damage his reputation. He asserted that he had never met or interacted with the woman and was willing to cooperate with the investigation to prove his innocence.

On Tuesday, Nivin Pauly spoke to the media, stating that he does not know the woman who filed the complaint against him. He emphasised his commitment to fighting the case, saying, "I'm not going anywhere. I have no reason to hide, and I will see this through."

The complaint states that the incident took place in Dubai in November 2023. The complainant, a nurse working in a Dubai hospital, was introduced to a producer named AK Sunil by an acquaintance named Shreya. Shreya allegedly made the introduction under the guise of offering the complainant a role in a film.

During the interview, the producer allegedly sexually assaulted her. Following this, his associates-Nivin Pauly, Binu, Basheer, and Kuttan-also reportedly abused her. She claimed that she was then locked in a hotel room and given water laced with drugs.

In June, a complaint was lodged about the incident, but the local police's response was allegedly uncooperative. She also claimed that her abusers circulated a photo of her and her husband on social media, falsely portraying them as a "honey trap couple" to damage their reputation.

Kerala: Case filed against actor Alencier Ley Lopez over sexual misconduct on film set