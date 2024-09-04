Karnataka: Customers Fume Over Alcohol Stock Shortage Amid Price Reduction

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka has reduced the prices of premium liquors to make high-end brands more affordable. However, customers are frustrated by the need for more stock in liquor shops, with many shelves running dry. The issue has arisen because it takes time to print new labels reflecting the reduced prices, causing delays in supplying certain brands to sellers.

Despite the government's efforts to make luxury liquors like Black & White, Black Dog, Teachers, Black Label, Chivas Regal, and Smirnoff Vodka more accessible, liquor sellers report that these brands are not being supplied adequately. This shortage has impacted sales in liquor shops, bars, and wine stores, leading to a dip in excise revenue.

Karnataka govt slashes slabs on premium liquors; Alcohol rates to drop from today

According to sources from the excise department, the problem has been identified and is expected to be resolved within two or three days. The delay in the supply of these premium and semi-premium liquors is a direct result of the time needed to update and print labels with the new prices.

The price reduction is part of a larger strategy by the Karnataka government to counteract the revenue losses caused by higher liquor prices compared to neighbouring states. Previously, the state saw a significant drop in revenue as consumers from border areas preferred to buy alcohol from other states where prices were lower. By revising the prices, the government hopes to encourage more local purchases and mitigate these financial losses.

Karnataka govt to slash liquor prices from THIS date? Here's why

While this move is expected to benefit consumers in the long run, the current stock shortage has frustrated many. Liquor sellers and customers alike are eagerly awaiting the resolution of this issue, so they can take advantage of the reduced prices.

The government's decision to slash prices marks a significant change in the state's liquor policy, aimed at making premium liquors more accessible to the public.

