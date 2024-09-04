Who Is Nivin Pauly? Know Malayalam Actor's Net Worth, Assets And More
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nivin Pauly, the celebrated Malayalam actor known for his roles in films like "Premam," has made a significant impact in the Indian film industry. From his humble beginnings as an engineering student to becoming a multi-millionaire, Pauly's success story is remarkable. His net worth, although not officially disclosed, is estimated to be substantial, reflecting his achievements and various ventures
Nivin Pauly began his career in the film industry with minor roles in movies such as "Malarvaadi Arts Club" and "Neram." These early performances helped him establish a foundation
His breakthrough came with Alphonse Putharen's "Premam," which catapulted him to stardom. This film was a turning point in his career, earning him widespread recognition
While Nivin Pauly's exact net worth is not public, estimates suggest it ranges between Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore. This translates to approximately 18 million to 24 million USD
Nivin's wealth stems from multiple sources, including his acting career, film production, and brand endorsements. His success in these areas contributes significantly
Nivin Pauly indulges in luxury. Last year, he purchased a BMW 740i luxury sedan for Rs 1.70 crore, reflecting his taste for high-end automobiles
Nivin Pauly married his college sweetheart, Rinna, in 2010. The couple has a son, Daveed, born in 2012
