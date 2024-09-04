BREAKING: Bengaluru Police Submit 3991-Page Chargesheet In Renukaswamy Murder Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru have submitted a hefty 3,991-page chargesheet against Darshan and his accomplices in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. The chargesheet was submitted to the 24th ACMM Court, 86 days after the incident and 75 days after Darshan was taken into custody. This comprehensive document, filed by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), contains a total of 231 pieces of evidence related to the case.

Darshan, who has been listed as Accused Number 2 (A2), was earlier speculated to be the primary accused (A1). However, Pavithra Gowda remains the main accused (A1), with no changes made to the list of accused since the filing of the FIR. The case involves 17 accused in total, with three key eyewitnesses providing crucial testimony

Actor Darshan goes silent in Ballari jail: Requests permission to walk inside premises .

The charge sheet, which spans seven volumes and 10 files, includes detailed reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSSL-CSFL) and statements from 27 witnesses who have already testified before the judge. The police have conducted an extensive investigation, including the seizure of various items used in the crime, such as a baton, a wooden piece, and CCTV footage. They have also cordoned off 28 locations and raided 17 residences in connection with the case.

Inspector Nagesh of Kamakshipalya Police Station played a pivotal role in the submission of the chargesheet. A total of 59 officers were involved in conducting the panchanama, with 54 of them actively participating in the crime scene investigation. Among the 14 accused who have been formally charged, Darshan was reported to be wearing blue jeans, a white banyan, and a black T-shirt at the time of the incident.