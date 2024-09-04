Equestrian Madonna Is Planning To Introduce A New Member In Her Stable

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sept 4 (IANS) Pop icon Madonna is bidding an adieu to the summer, and all set to welcome the fall, and a new member to the family.

The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram on Wednesday, and shared an array of pictures of herself posing with her horse, as she contemplated getting a new one.

She wrote in the caption,“Farewell, to long days and Hot summer nights.......... Good-bye Summer. I'll never forget you! P.S. my horse is an Irish Horse named Roller!! He has been so good to me and still riding strong but I'm looking to get a new one. Any Suggestions?”

Recently, Madonna celebrated her birthday in Pompei, Italy, where she was joined by friends, family, and local youth involved in an art initiative she supports. She spent her special day with members of Sogno di Volare, or Dream of Flying, a project that lets local youth act in classical performances at the ancient theatre in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

The Queen of Pop arrived at the archaeological site with a group of about 30 people - including her rumoured boyfriend, Akeem Morris, and two of her daughters, Estere and Stella to a crowd of adoring fans. She also posted pictures from her birthday on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption,“Back in Italy. Happy Birthday to ME”. Madonna and her group appeared just after 10:30 p.m. local time for the performance. Fans had been waiting since 6 p.m. The crowd of admirers, which reached up to about 200, sang some of the pop icon's songs and danced before she arrived. At the historic site, the park's director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, took the pop superstar and her loved ones on a guided tour, which was interspersed with performances.