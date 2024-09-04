Heavy Rain Alert For Northern Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 4 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for districts in northern Telangana for Wednesday, as the flood-hit parts of the state are yet to recover from the havoc caused four days ago.

Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, IMD said. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) very likely to occur at isolated places in districts Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad of Telangana, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, a few districts experienced heavy rains on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Siddipet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Medchal Malkajgiri received heavy rains.

Koheda in Siddipet district received the maximum rainfall of 22.3 centimetres while Abullapur in Nirmal district recorded 19.8 centimetres rainfall. Tondukuru in Nizamabad and Akenapalli in Peddapalli district recorded 16.2 and 12.7 cm rainfall respectively.

Khammam and Mahabubabad districts, which were badly affected by heavy rains and floods on Saturday and Sunday, were also receiving rains on Wednesday.

Rains continued in the united Nalgonda district, which also bore the brunt of the floods.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad on Wednesday. It has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds upto 30-40 kmph.

Water pooling on roads and low-lying areas and wet and slippery roads are the expected impact in the city.

The met department has suggested restricted movement. Necessary advisory may be issued by the Municipal Corporation for displaying the warnings, it said.