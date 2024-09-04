Pharming Group To Participate In September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leiden, the Netherlands, September 4, 2024: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming's management will participate in the following investor in the U.S. in the month of September:



2024 Healthcare Conference, Boston, September 4-6

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Friday, September 6 at 08:45 AM ET/14:45 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the“Upcoming Events” and“News” sections of Pharming's website. H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, September 9-11

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, September 9 at 10:30 AM ET/16:30 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the“Upcoming Events” and“News” sections of Pharming's website.

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Pharming's Investor Relations team at ... or your Wells Fargo or H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn .

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: ...

FTI Consulting, London, United Kingdom

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: ...

Attachment

Pharming attending Investor Conferences September 2024_EN_2SEP24