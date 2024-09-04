Shock Absorber Market Surge: Analyzing The 4.7% CAGR And Future Projections To Reach $21.07 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shock Absorber Market

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to lead the global shock absorber market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in demand for safety and comfort, surge in need for lightweight automotive shock absorbers, and expansion of the automotive aftermarket have boosted the growth of the global Shock Absorber . However, high maintenance cost of advanced suspension systems and fluctuations in cost of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in shock absorber and growth of the electric vehicle industry would unlock new opportunities in the future.Request Sample Pages Now:Prominent factors that drive growth of the shock absorber market include increase in demand for safety and comfort from customers and rise in demand for lightweight suspension. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are growing economies. Thus, the vehicle manufacturing and automotive component manufacturing sector is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the shock absorber market in the region.The key players profiled in this report includeGabriel India Limited (Anand Group)Hitachi Astemo Ltd.KONI BVKYB CorporationMando Corp.Marelli Holdings Co., LtdMeritor IncTenneco IncThyssenkrupp AGZF Friedrichshafen AGBy sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, due to inclination toward the installation of advanced shock absorbers to improve comfort and safety of the vehicle. However, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global shock absorber market size , due to importance of shock absorbers in vehicle and advent of advanced suspension solutions.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:By type, the shock absorber market is segregated into twin tube, and mono tube. The twin tube accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, as twin tube is widely adopted across various vehicle types, owing to their cost-effectiveness.Regional Analysis:By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the expansion of transportation & logistics industry in the region. On the other hand, the global shock absorber market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.China dominated the global shock absorber market share in 2020 as China is the largest automotive industry in the world. Moreover, sales of automobiles in China is steadily expanding, owing to need for transportation solutions in China.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By type, the twin tube segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global shock absorber market, as it is widely used in vehicles for its cost-effectiveness. However, the mono tube segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to increase in use in luxury and mid-priced vehicles.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market as the region is one of the largest markets for the automobile industry and automotive components. Moreover, surge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles propels growth of this market.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Turbocharger Market -Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market -VVT and Start-Stop System Market -Automotive AfterMarket Industry -Automotive Wheel Market -

