Billiontoone Adopting Semaphore Solutions' Labbit LIMS In Its Precision Oncology Diagnostics Laboratories

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Semaphore Solutions , a leader in laboratory informatics solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with next-generation molecular diagnostics company, BillionToOne . BillionToOne is implementing Semaphore's Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), Labbit , in their oncology laboratories in preparation for significant increases in sample throughput.

BillionToOne's unique technology, Quantitative Counting TemplatesTM, QCTsTM, enables counting DNA molecules with single base-pair precision, and it has allowed the company to develop truly differentiated tests that redefine the possibilities of molecular diagnostics. The company initially engaged Semaphore's professional services team to assist with the successful implementation of a different LIMS platform in its prenatal diagnostics labs. Semaphore's extensive experience implementing LIMS for complex clinical genomics laboratories ensured that BillionToOne was able to bring their prenatal diagnostic products to market efficiently.

As BillionToOne considered the challenges of bringing oncology focused products to market in a new laboratory, they reopened the selection process for LIMS.

Semaphore was invited to demonstrate how Labbit could operate in an oncology lab setting, and BillionToOne laboratory leadership determined that Labbit's compliance-ready, configurable, flexible, and scalable solution was the best option to support their high-complexity, high-throughput needs.

"We had established trust with the team at Semaphore, given our previous collaborations and their proven expertise in implementing LIMS in complex laboratory environments like ours," says John ten Bosch, SVP of Laboratory Operations at BillionToOne. "When we saw how Labbit works, it was clear how thoughtfully they built the system to address the challenges their customers had encountered with other LIMS. We felt confident it would readily support our needs now and as we innovate and scale in the future."

"As consultants, we've implemented LIMS that weren't designed to handle complexity and scale," says Peter Smith, CEO of Semaphore. "We poured this collective experience into Labbit to deliver a truly flexible, cloud-based LIMS to diagnostic laboratories. By improving their efficiency and throughput while maintaining high-quality standards, Labbit LIMS helps companies like BillionToOne quickly get accurate results to patients. We're excited to embark on this journey with them."

About Semaphore Solutions and Labbit

Semaphore Solutions is a leading informatics service and SaaS company that provides software solutions to support innovative disease research, molecular diagnostics, and drug discovery and development at leading life science and diagnostic organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit .

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a precision diagnostics company on a mission to make molecular diagnostics more powerful, efficient, and accessible for all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting TemplatesTM (QCTTM) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit .

