Denied Mandate, NC Leader Denounces Party's 'Dynastic Politics'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant development seen as a major blow to the National (NC) in the Hazratbal constituency, Mohammad Sayeed Akhoon, a former MLA of the party, on Tuesday publicly voiced his discontent with the party's leadership. He accused the NC of promoting dynastic politics, leading to growing dissatisfaction among senior leaders and party workers.

Speaking to a local outlet, Akhoon expressed his frustration, citing specific instances where he believes the party leadership has favored familial ties over merit.

“Mian Altaf was made a Member of Parliament, while his son was given the ticket for the Kangan constituency. In Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar is contesting, and his son has been given the party ticket from the Hazratbal constituency. Similarly, Akbar Lone was a Member of Parliament, and his son, Hilal Akbar, has been given the ticket from Sonawari,” Akhoon said, pointing to what he perceives as a trend of dynastic favoritism within the party.

Akhoon further criticized the decision-making process within the NC, alleging that senior leaders have been sidelined.

“Ali Mohammad Sagar is younger than me; how dare he read his son's name as the contesting candidate from Hazratbal without consulting me? I was not taken on board, and after that, the party has continued to ignore my input,” Akhoon alleged.

He also claimed that NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah had assured him that Salman Ali Sagar would not be contesting the assembly election from Hazratbal.“Farooq Sahib had assured me that the mandate from Hazratbal would be given either to me or Peer Afaq, whom he referred to as 'Bakra.' But nothing of the sort happened,” Akhoon said, expressing his disillusionment with the promises made by the party leadership.

Akhoon revealed that he had tried to convey to Omar Abdullah, the party's vice-president, that Asiya Naqash from the PDP is a strong candidate and that only he could effectively contest against her.“Omar told me he would discuss it with Dr. Farooq, but after that, I was never consulted again,” he added.

Reflecting on his loyalty to the National Conference, Akhoon said,“I not only saved the National Conference in Hazratbal but also upheld it as a party. I stood with the party when others were scared, but now, I am not being taken into confidence anymore.”

The veteran leader also voiced concerns over the discontent among NC workers in Hazratbal, who, according to him, are demanding a local candidate.

“The workers see Salman Sagar as a non-local, and their only demand was for a local candidate from Hazratbal,” Akhoon asserted.

In a scathing remark, Akhoon accused Omar Abdullah of being responsible for his defeat in the previous election. He also alleged that Dr. Farooq Abdullah is merely a titular head, with the real decisions being made by Omar Abdullah.

Akhoon further claimed that the party has been hijacked by Ali Mohammad Sagar and Nasir Aslam Wani.

He said that he would not lead a campaign in the upcoming assembly election.

Adding to the turmoil within the NC, Saleem Lone, a corporator from the party, joined the PDP along with his supporters.

The move is seen as another blow to the NC in Hazratbal and is expected to further strengthen Asiya Naqash's chances of winning the constituency.

With internal dissent threatening to undermine its prospects, the NC faces an uphill battle in the forthcoming assembly elections, at least in the Hazratbal Assembly Segment.