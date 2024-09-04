Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) Release Technical Report For The Tiros REE Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Geological consulting group Atticus Consulting SAC ("Atticus") was engaged by Canadian public company Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF), to prepare an independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Report") for the Tiros Project ("Tiros" or the "Project" or the "Property"), located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Report has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure and reporting requirementsset forth in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101, Companion Policy 43-101CP, and Form 43-101F1 (June 30, 2011) and covers the Tiros Project titanium and rare earth element exploration project.

Purpose of the Technical Report

The Technical Report has been prepared for RSM, a Canadian public company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange, in order to provide a summary of scientific and technical information and data concerning the Project, in support of the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects according to Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

This Report verifies the data and information related to historical and current mineral exploration on the Project and presents a report on data and information available from the Company and in the public domain.

*To view the NI 43-101 Technical Report, please visit:

