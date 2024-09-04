Kerala: Case Filed Against Actor Alencier Ley Lopez Over Sexual Misconduct On Film Set

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Alencier Ley Lopez has been booked in a sexual harassment case filed by the Chengamanad in Ernakulam. The complaint claims the incident occurred on a set. This isn't the first time Alencier has faced such accusations.

He was booked under IPC sections 354 (sexual assault, outraging the modesty of women) and 451(trespass).

According to the case, the accused, Alencier Ley Lopez, allegedly sexually harassed the complainant in 2017 during the shooting of the Malayalam film 'Aabhaasam' in Bengaluru. The woman had made a similar allegation against the 'Chathuram' actor in 2018. In her police complaint, she stated that she had informed Edavela Babu, who was the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) at the time, but he dismissed her concerns, citing that Alencier had already issued an apology.

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, the police have registered over 20 cases against well-known actors and directors as more women have come forward with sexual assault allegations. On Tuesday, young actor Nivin Pauly was charged with rape based on a woman's complaint.

The Kerala government established the committee after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report exposed numerous instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. In response to the rising allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation against several actors and directors, the state government announced the formation of a seven-member special investigation team on August 25 to conduct a thorough probe.