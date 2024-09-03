Elections From Classical To Digital Media

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) In recent decades, the world has witnessed a radical shift in media, moving from the dominance of classic such as newspapers and television to the emergence of digital media and social media. This shift has not only changed how information is consumed but has also greatly affected social and communication.

While classic media relied on disseminating information through limited and directed channels, digital media came to break these barriers, allowing everyone the opportunity to participate in making and circulating news instantly. This transition represents a profound shift in the role of media and its impact on modern societies.

In recent years, Jordan has witnessed major transformations in the media landscape, as social media has become an integral part of citizens' daily and political lives, especially with the approach of each election cycle.

In the past, traditional media such as newspapers and television were the main source of information, but they have lost a large part of their influence with the emergence of social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. These platforms have radically changed the nature of the electoral process, as they have become new means of shaping public opinion and directing voters. In the digital age, electoral campaigns in Jordan have transformed dramatically.

Relying on traditional means such as public gatherings and advertisements is no longer sufficient to reach a wide audience. Today, digital electoral campaigns provide candidates and political parties with innovative ways to reach voters more accurately and quickly.

These campaigns are an effective means of directly engaging with the public through social media platforms, allowing candidates to build a personal relationship with voters and present their electoral vision in an attractive and innovative way. In addition, digital campaigns have played a major role in promoting political participation among groups that have traditionally been less engaged in the electoral process, such as youth.

This group represents the largest segment of social media users in Jordan, making it easier for candidates to reach them and motivate them to participate in the electoral process through platforms they are familiar with. This has increased youth awareness of political issues and directed them towards direct interaction with the democratic process.

However, the expansion of digital campaigns faces significant challenges, most notably the spread of fake news and misleading information through these platforms, which can mislead voters and distort the integrity of the electoral process. These challenges require effective strategies to address them and ensure a more transparent and reliable electoral environment.

Social media also significantly enhances social and political polarisation, as users tend to follow content that aligns with their preconceived views and ignore opposing views. This behaviour reinforces divisions within society and reduces opportunities for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between different segments of society.

However, these media provide political candidates with unprecedented opportunities to reach a wide audience at a much lower cost than traditional media. Candidates can use paid advertising or create organic content that is precisely targeted to achieve widespread dissemination of their ideas and electoral programs in a short time, which increases the chances of effective communication with voters and their influence in the electoral process.

The significant role that digital electoral campaigns play in enhancing the transparency of the electoral process cannot be ignored. These platforms have become a means of reporting electoral violations and pressuring the relevant authorities to investigate them quickly.

The widespread and rapid dissemination of information also reduces the chances of tampering with or illegitimately influencing election results. Considering all these transformations, the question remains about how to balance the use of social media to enhance the democratic process and ensure the integrity of elections. This requires greater awareness from voters and candidates alike of the importance of verifying information and not being carried away by fake news.

In addition, there is a need to develop legal and administrative frameworks to ensure that these means are used in a way that enhances the democratic process rather than weakening it.

Finally, it can be said that social media has radically affected elections in Jordan, making them more dynamic and interactive. However, these transformations pose new challenges for everyone that require an effective response to ensure the sustainability of the democratic process and protect it from the risks associated with new media.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al Hussein Bin Talal University