Jordan's Representative To UN Office, WTO Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian Ambassador Akram Harahsheh on Monday presented his credentials to Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya as permanent representative of Jordan to the organisation and specialised international agencies of the Swiss Confederation.

During a ceremony held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Harahsheh stressed the Kingdom's firm belief in the principles of the UN, and its keenness to enhance cooperation with the UN and its specialised agencies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



For her part, Valovaya wished Harahsheh success in his new tenure, stressing the importance of Amman's role in achieving the UN goals.

The envoy also submitted his credentials to World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Jordan's permanent representative to the WTO during a ceremony at the organisation headquarters.