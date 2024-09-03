Greenenergybreaks - Fuelpositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Announces Closing Of Private Placement Final Tranche

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FuelPositive (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) , a leading green ammonia company, has closed on a nonbrokered private placement. In addition, the company has issued 8,925,055 units at $0.055 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 until Aug. 29, 2029. Gross proceeds from the placement total an estimated $490,878.

The offering is the final tranche of the placement announced in May. The announcement noted that no finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the offering, and all securities issued in connection with the offering are subject to resale restrictions until Dec. 30, 2024.

About FuelPositive

Corporation

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company dedicated to delivering commercially feasible and sustainable clean-technology solutions that follow a circular approach, ensuring the entire lifecycle of its products is environmentally friendly. This includes an on-farm/onsite, containerized green ammonia (“NH3”) production system that effectively eliminates carbon emissions during the production process. By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized green ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy. FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for green ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end users clean fertilizer, energy and green ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers, who use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer. For more information about the company, visit

