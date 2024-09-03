420 With CNW - NIH Study Finds Concurrent Use Of Tobacco, Marijuana Is Rising

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The proportion of Americans who use

both tobacco and marijuana

has been gradually increasing, particularly among older persons, according to a recent study. After analyzing national data spanning 20 years, Duke University School of researchers caution that combining both drugs can increase the risk to one's when compared to using either drug alone.

A reported 6.38% of American adults in 2021 reported using tobacco and marijuana together within the previous month. While this proportion might not...

