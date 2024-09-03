Amir Attends Dinner Banquet Hosted By Norwegian PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attended a dinner banquet hosted by Jonas Gahr Støre, the Prime of Norway, in honor of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, in the capital Oslo this evening.

The banquet was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, and from the Norwegian side, a number of ministers and senior officials.

