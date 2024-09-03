Empowering Inclusion Through Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this four-part series, learn how our diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) volunteer community impacts culture, career, company and community. Be sure to check out parts one, two and three of the series, Empowering Inclusion Through Culture , Empowering Inclusion Through Career and Empowering Inclusion Through Our Company if you missed them.

At Motorola Solutions, we're passionate about giving back to the places where we live and work. Our business councils support charitable organizations that align with their missions, philanthropic passions and our company's geographic footprint, enabling employees to extend inclusion efforts beyond our four walls.

Here are some highlights from spring:



Our People with Disabilities + Allies (PwD+A) business council has a long-standing partnership with Little City Foundation in Palatine, Illinois, a nonprofit that provides a home for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through projects like Little City Path Clean-ups – a project to make walking paths accessible for all – and Little City Field Days – where Motorolans engage Little City residents in sensory stations, arts, crafts and more – our PwD+A business council supports our local community.

Our Pride Business Council recently partnered with Motorola Solutions Foundation's grant partner and Canadian nonprofit Out on Patrol for an educational discussion on representation in law enforcement, reflecting our commitment to service, community engagement and social impact. Our Motorola Solutions Asian and Pacific Islander (MAPI) business council organized a volunteering event with Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing children with nutritious meals, helping to drive positive social impact in communities where we operate.

Motorola Solutions is dedicated to creating a workplace where every employee feels valued and empowered. Through our impact on culture, career, company and community, we build a strong foundation for an inclusive and innovative future. Read more about our impact in our 2023 DEI Annual Report !