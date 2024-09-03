(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 15, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Sprinklr and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 15, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

Sprinklr and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 5, 2024, the Company disclosed disappointing financial news including significantly reduced growth expectations, cutting fiscal year 2025 projections an additional three percent, down to 7% annual growth, due to reduced customer retention in the Company's core business and macro headwinds.

On this news, the price of Sprinklr's shares fell from a closing price of $10.84 per share on June 5, 2024 to $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, a decline of more than 15% in the span of one day.

The case is Boshart v. Sprinklr, Inc., No. 24-cv-06132.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163