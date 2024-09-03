Cemex Expands Regenera Circularity Business With Acquisition In Berlin

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MONTERREY, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$cemex #Berlin –Cemex announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in RC-Baustoffe Berlin GmbH & Co. KG, a recycling company and part of the Heim Group, as part of its ongoing efforts to grow its circularity business. The Berlin-based company processes mineral construction, demolition, and excavation materials (CDEM).





This will integrate with Regenera, Cemex's business that provides circularity solutions to extend the life cycle of products and materials through reuse in value-added products. The acquired recycling facility can process up to 400,000 tons of material per year, which Regenera will turn into repurposed aggregates for concrete production, reintroducing them into the construction value chain. In addition to its recycling capabilities, RC-Baustoffe Berlin operates the first plant to permanently store biogenic CO2 in recycled mineral waste in Germany.

“The cement value chain is a valuable contributor to the circular economy with concrete being an infinitely recyclable material,” said Fernando A. González, CEO of Cemex.“With acquisitions such as this, Cemex continues to strengthen its commitment to circularity through Regenera as well as promoting the world's transition to a more circular economy. Construction and demolition waste accounts for more than 30% of global waste streams and reintegrating these materials into the construction value chain can reduce the use of virgin raw materials.”

“We've been collaborating with Cemex on recycled aggregates for several years, and the company has consistently proven to be a reliable partner in the Berlin metropolitan market,” said Philipp Heim, Managing Partner of the HEIM Group.“Given its strong commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, Cemex is the perfect partner to guide RC-Baustoffe Berlin toward a successful future.”

Regenera recovered over 9 million tons of CDEM in 2023 and has an objective of recovering over 14 million tons annually by 2030. Earlier this year, Cemex partnered with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the world's leading circular economy network that works with ambitious, like-minded organizations globally to continue to leverage the potential of the cement value chain in circularity.

About HEIM Group

The HEIM Group, based in Ulm, Germany, was founded in 1919 as a paving company. Today, the group employs around 550 people at locations in Ulm, Thuringia, Saxony, Brandenburg and Berlin and has expanded its portfolio to include building materials extraction, recycling and agriculture in addition to construction. The group has also been active in the field of renewable energies for 20 years. The recycling plant in Berlin-Marzahn was acquired by the Heim Group in 2001. Since then, mineral building materials such as bricks and concrete have been recycled in Bitterfelder Strasse and electricity has been generated by a photovoltaic system. The group of companies is managed by Philipp Heim, the fourth generation of the Heim family to do so. Further information can be found at

About Cemex

Cemex is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the help of new technologies. Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit:

Except as the context otherwise may require, references in this press release to“Cemex,””we,””us,””our,” refer to Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) and its consolidated subsidiaries. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Cemex intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect Cemex's current expectations and projections about future events based on Cemex's knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as Cemex's current plans based on such facts and circumstances, unless otherwise indicated. These statements necessarily involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Cemex's expectations, including, among others, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed in Cemex's most recent annual report and detailed from time to time in Cemex's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores), which factors are incorporated herein by reference, which if materialized could ultimately lead to Cemex's expectations and/or expected results not producing the expected benefits and/or results. Forward-looking statements should not be considered guarantees of future performance, nor the results or developments are indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. These factors may be revised or supplemented, and the information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice, but Cemex is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or correct this press release or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. Any or all of Cemex's forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate. Accordingly, undue reliance on forward-looking statements should not be placed, as such forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Cemex is not responsible for, and expressly disclaims responsibility for, the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release, nor for any quote, expectation, or projection from any third-party contained herein. Certain data used in this press release was obtained from independent industry publications and reports that Cemex believes to be reliable sources. Cemex has not independently verified this data nor sought the consent of any organizations to refer to their reports in this document. Cemex is not responsible for any third-party information referenced or that can be accessed through this press release.

There is currently no single globally recognized or accepted, consistent, and comparable set of definitions or standards (legal, regulatory, or otherwise) of, nor widespread cross-market consensus i) as to what constitutes, a 'green', 'social,' or 'sustainable' or having equivalent-labelled activity, product, or asset; or ii) as to what precise attributes are required for a particular activity, product, or asset to be defined as 'green', 'social,' or 'sustainable' or such other equivalent label; or iii) as to climate and sustainable funding and financing activities and their classification and reporting. Therefore, there is little certainty, and no assurance or representation is given that such activities and/or reporting of those activities will meet any present or future expectations or requirements for describing or classifying funding and financing activities as 'green', 'social', or 'sustainable' or attributing similar labels. We expect policies, regulatory requirements, standards, and definitions to be developed and continuously evolve over time.

