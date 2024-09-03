(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) and Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the provided.



Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)

Class Period: October 31, 2023 - July 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, in its Forms 10-Q filed on October 31, 2023, and May 2, 2024, and in its Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2024, Ardelyx indicated that it would apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA. Further, on an earnings call on May 2, 2024, Defendant Michael Raab advised analysts that "our intent is to enter TDAPA." But then on July 2, 2024, Ardelyx shocked investors by disclosing that it had decided not to apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA.

Upon the above news, Ardelyx's stock price fell $2.29 per share, or 30.25%, to close at $5.28 per share on July 2, 2024.

For more information on the Ardelyx class action go to:

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)

Class Period: May 6, 2024 - July 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

According to the complaint, on July 29, 2024, Symbotic announced their 3Q24 financial results and then lowered its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Symbotic attributed their change in guidance to "schedule growth and higher labor costs during the quarter." Analysts commenting on the stock questioned when management first knew and responded to the issues.

Following this news, Symbotic's stock price opened at $26.36 per share or approximately 25% below the previous day's close of $35.63 per share.

For more information on the Symbotic class action go to:

