Ellisys Ready On Day One For Bluetooth® Core Specification V6.0

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bluetooth Vanguard

Bluetooth Qualifier

Company's Qualification and Analysis Platforms Enabling Developers for Sounding and Other Enhancements

- Mario Pasquali, President and CEOPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ellisys, a leading worldwide provider of protocol test, analysis, and qualification solutions for Bluetooth technology, multiple Universal Serial Bus (USB) standards, Wi-Fi, and other wired and wireless technologies, today announced the formal availability of qualification testing and protocol analysis features supporting Bluetooth Core Specification v6.0, released today by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).This latest specification introduces various features, including Bluetooth Channel Sounding, a much-anticipated secure, fine ranging capability that enables high accuracy distance measurement (HADM) between two connected Bluetooth devices. Pre-release, the company's test and analysis solutions were widely deployed in a multi-year effort to test, characterize, and refine Channel Sounding implementations during the earliest R&D phases.The Bluetooth SIG also provided updates to its qualification testing documentation and associated requirements based on the new specification. Test cases for Channel Sounding, numbering in the hundreds, and certain other features defined in this documentation are supported by the Ellisys Bluetooth® QualifierTM (EBQ) dual-mode radio controller qualification test system, enabling immediate testing and qualification of Bluetooth v6.0 radio controllers and IP. The company's Bluetooth® VanguardTM Advanced All-in-One Bluetooth Analysis System is also fully ready to support test, analysis, and qualification testing for these new features.“Ellisys has always employed a strategy to enable test and analysis of new Bluetooth features long before they are presented in final form via published specifications,” said Mario Pasquali, Ellisys president and CEO.“We pioneered a reconfigurable design approach to our suite of Bluetooth solutions that that supports this strategy, and that approach has demonstrably and significantly compressed the overall Bluetooth development cycle, making Bluetooth technology more dependable, more secure, and more agile in its ability to refine existing capabilities and introduce new features. Such a focus on early availability keeps test equipment factors out of the critical path for developers, ultimately enhancing quality and saving costs.”Latest Version Brings a Broad Set up EnhancementsIn addition to Channel Sounding, the new specification introduces other important features, including a framing enhancement for LE Audio that reduces latencies, a speedier, more efficient approach to advertising called Decision-Based Advertising Filtering, a frame spacing update that allows for shorter gaps between packets operating in certain types of connections, and other improvements. Each of these are fully supported by the Ellisys test and analysis platforms.Features and AvailabilityThe EBQ is available from stock to Bluetooth SIG-recognized test labs, known as Bluetooth Qualification Test Facilities (BQTF) and Bluetooth Recognized Test Facilities (BRTF), and to Bluetooth SIG member companies involved with radio controller and IP development. Ellisys protocol analyzer systems are available from stock either direct from Ellisys or from authorized distributors worldwide. For more information, please visit for EBQ, for our Bluetooth analyzers, or contact Ellisys at ....Ellisys Bluetooth Solutions SupportEllisys Bluetooth test and analysis solutions are used by developers worldwide, including radio and controller manufacturers, IP companies, including software stack creators, makers of consumer electronics, cyber security services, automotive companies, test labs, and others. The company's solutions include the Ellisys Bluetooth Qualifier (EBQ) platform, and several popular protocol analyzer tools supporting both Bluetooth radio types – Low Energy and Classic (BR/EDR). EBQ is a comprehensive compliance, validation, and development system for Bluetooth technology, targeting the behaviors of the lower communications layers, including implementation of more than 2,500 tests, including qualification tests defined by the Bluetooth SIG, several hundred that are specific to Channel Sounding, a broad range of validation tests defined by Ellisys, and a suite of utility / tools tests. Ellisys protocol analyzers include the ubiquitous TrackerTM, ExplorerTM, and VanguardTM systems, offering deep features sets designed to meet a variety of customer requirements.About EllisysEllisys, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance , is a leading worldwide supplier of advanced protocol test solutions for Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi®, Ultra-Wideband, USB 2.0, SuperSpeed USB 3.2, USB Power Delivery, USB Type-C®, DisplayPortTM, and ThunderboltTM technologies. More information is available on .Ellisys ▪ chemin du Grand-Puits 38 ▪ CH-1217 Meyrin Geneva ▪ SwitzerlandWorld Class Protocol Test SolutionsEllisys, the Ellisys logo, Better Analysis, and Bluetooth Tracker, Bluetooth Explorer, and Bluetooth Vanguard are trademarks of Ellisys, and may be registered in some jurisdictions. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi Alliance logo are trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Chuck Trefts, VP Marketing

Ellisys

+1 866-724-9185

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.