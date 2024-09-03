Sergipe’S Major Sanitation Auction: An Overview Of The $1.4 Billion Opening Bid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Wednesday at 2 PM, the B3 headquarters in São Paulo will host Sergipe's sanitation services auction, a significant step in enhancing the state's infrastructure. The auction outlines a 35-year concession agreement, with investments totaling $1.4 billion.



Four major players-Aegea, BRK Environmental, Patria, and Iguá-are expected to compete, according to sources from Broadcast, Grupo Estado's real-time news system.



The bidding will focus on who can offer the highest grant, with a starting bid set at $480 million. The project aims to expand services within appropriate timelines, driven by substantial investment needs, as indicated by state officials.



In addition, Sergipe's favorable geography and low cost of service expansion benefit the project's execution.



The State Water and Sanitation Company (DESO) will continue its role in water production and treatment. Solid coverage, solvency, and low debt enhance its operational security and stability.







For the initial three years, the winning private operator will not be able to increase tariffs beyond the inflation rate, as stipulated in the auction terms.



While BRK and Patria have not commented, Iguá has confirmed their participation. Meanwhile, Aegea is actively monitoring opportunities throughout the country.



In addition, Aegea emphasizes a disciplined financial approach and a focus on returns for its shareholders.



This auction is not merely a financial transaction but a pivotal move towards improving public health and quality of life in Sergipe through better sanitation services.



This infrastructure development is crucial for sustainable urban growth and environmental protection in the region. It makes the auction a key event for future investment and regional stability.

MENAFN03092024007421016031ID1108633401