Governor's Thomas Edison Award For Excellence In STEM Education And Student Research Announced

The Ohio Academy of Science selected 40 Ohio and 436 teachers to receive The Governor's Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in STEM Education

- Michael E. Woytek, the Academy's Executive DirectorDUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ohio Academy of Science today selected 40 Ohio schools and 436 teachers to receive The Governor's Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research for their accomplishments during the 2023-2024 school year. Each school will receive a special Governor's Award certificate, and each teacher will receive a complementary membership to The Ohio Academy of Science. The Office of Technology Investments, The Ohio Department of Development funded the program.The criteria for the Thomas Edison Award for Excellence are: (1) Conduct a local science fair with 12 or more students and have two or more of these students participate in the District Science Day or have 6 or more students participate in the District Science Day when no local has been conducted, (2) Students must participate in at least one more youth science opportunity beyond the classroom.The Ohio Academy of Science defines STEM education as both the mastery and integration of science technology, engineering, and mathematics for all PK-12 students. It incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focused, project-based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork/collaboration, creativity/innovation, critical thinking, and problem solving.First established in 1985, the Governor's Thomas Edison Awards recognizes Ohio schools and teachers who stimulate scientific student research and technological design and extend experiential opportunities beyond traditional classroom activities.“We are proud to honor these schools and teachers for preparing students for the future through application-based learning.”, said Michael E. Woytek, the Academy's Executive Director. Woytek went on to say,“the students are learning and gaining confidence by solving complex problems through inquiry and technological design.”The Ohio Academy of Science initiated this educational partnership program in cooperation with The Office of Technology Investments, The Ohio Department of Development to recognize schools and teachers for excellence in STEM education and scientific student research.“Today's young scientists are the architects of tomorrow's promising economic landscape, and we are so grateful for the invaluable role these schools and teachers play in supporting their pursuit of knowledge,” said Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Department of Development. "Through their dedication to STEM education, these educators are empowering students to become the relentless innovators who will build a better future for Ohio.”About The Ohio Academy of ScienceFounded in 1891, The Ohio Academy of Science (OAS) is a membership-based, volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization. The Academy is the leading organization in Ohio to foster curiosity, discovery, innovation, and problem-solving skills. OAS members are as diverse as the science taking place in Ohio, and OAS programs support STEM research among pre-college and college students through the professional scientific community.

