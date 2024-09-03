Saudi Min. Of State Prince Turki Arrives In Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia of State and Member of the Cabinet Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Saud arrived in the country Tuesday evening. Prince Turki was received by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end) tab

