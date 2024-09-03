عربي


Saudi Min. Of State Prince Turki Arrives In Kuwait

9/3/2024 7:10:31 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Saud arrived in the country Tuesday evening.
Prince Turki was received by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end)
MENAFN03092024000071011013ID1108633121


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

