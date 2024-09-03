Maureen Meehan Book Signing At Bookshopbesties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

945 12TH STREET STE C, PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join us for an exciting signing event with talented and fantastic author Maureen in BookshopBesties at Spare Time Books!This special occasion will take place on September 8, 2024, from 12 PM - 2 PM at 945 12th Street STE C, Paso Robles, California.Maureen will be signing copies of her latest dating book 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck)Push You AwayLet Me Be ( New Release),You can also order copies of her seven novels including:Dying to Ski, a Mary MacIntosh novelSnake River Secret, a Mary MacIntosh novelPowder River Poison, a Mary MacIntosh novelPandemic Predator, a Mary MacIntosh novelPoisoned by Proxy, a Mary MacIntosh novelThe Five, a Mary MacIntosh novelRodeo, a Mary MacIntosh novel ( New Release ), and engaging with fans in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. This is a fantastic opportunity for readers to meet Maureen, ask questions, and get their books personalized. In addition to the book signing, there will be refreshments and a Q&A session. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take photos with Maureen and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #BookshopBestiesWithMaureen.We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Clara and Clio for making this event possible. Their dedication to promoting literature and supporting local authors is truly commendable.Event Details:Date: September 8, 2024Time: 12 PM to 2 PMLocation: BookshopBesties at Spare Time Books, 945 12th Street STE C, Paso Robles, California 93446, United StatesDon't miss out on this chance to connect with Maureen and Celebrate 35 Years at Spare Time the joy of reading! We look forward to seeing you there!

