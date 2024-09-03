Maureen Meehan Book Signing At Bookshopbesties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Bookshop Besties
945 12TH STREET STE C, PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join us for an exciting book
signing event with talented and fantastic author Maureen in BookshopBesties at Spare Time Books!
This special occasion will take place on September 8, 2024, from 12 PM - 2 PM at 945 12th Street STE C, Paso Robles, California.
Maureen will be signing copies of her latest dating book 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck)
Push You Away
Let Me Be ( New Release),
You can also order copies of her seven novels including:
Dying to Ski, a Mary MacIntosh novel
Snake River Secret, a Mary MacIntosh novel
Powder River Poison, a Mary MacIntosh novel
Pandemic Predator, a Mary MacIntosh novel
Poisoned by Proxy, a Mary MacIntosh novel
The Five, a Mary MacIntosh novel
Rodeo, a Mary MacIntosh novel ( New Release ), and engaging with fans in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. This is a fantastic opportunity for readers to meet Maureen, ask questions, and get their books personalized. In addition to the book signing, there will be refreshments and a Q&A session. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take photos with Maureen and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #BookshopBestiesWithMaureen.
We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Clara and Clio for making this event possible. Their dedication to promoting literature and supporting local authors is truly commendable.
Event Details:
Date: September 8, 2024
Time: 12 PM to 2 PM
Location: BookshopBesties at Spare Time Books, 945 12th Street STE C, Paso Robles, California 93446, United States
Don't miss out on this chance to connect with Maureen and Celebrate 35 Years at Spare Time the joy of reading! We look forward to seeing you there!
Andrea Morrison
The Eagle Literary
+1 209-692-5181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN03092024003118003196ID1108633062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.