Rohit Sharma: Net Worth, Assets Of This Year's Top Award Winner

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Rohit Sharma, at 36, has proven his prowess not only on the field but also in the business world, amassing an estimated net worth of Rs 214 crore. His success stems from various income streams, including contracts, endorsements, and investments, showcasing his astute business acumen

