Chile’S Robust Economic Turnaround In July 2024: A Detailed Analysis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July 2024, Chile reported a significant 1% increase in economic activity, moving past a previously sluggish quarter.



This growth was primarily driven by robust performances in the services and industrial sectors, resulting in the fastest expansion seen in half a year.



The boost in services notably came from the education sector. It benefited from an extended academic schedule due to adjustments in the winter vacation period.



At the same time, the fishing significantly enhanced the performance of the industrial sector. This period marked the second consecutive month of economic growth, leading analysts to speculate about the potential for an interest rate cut.



Chile's economic trajectory is increasingly aligned with global trends. The services sector is gaining prominence over manufacturing.







As the year draws to a close, the resurgence in economic activity is restoring confidence. Flexible monetary policies are supporting this recovery, which is essential for maintaining stability in one of Latin America's key economies.



A global financial institution noted Chile as the most stable among the countries it oversees, which may boost its capacity to attract long-term investments.



Chile's Monthly Economic Activity Index (Imacec ) increased by 1% in July, exceeding expectations and marking the highest rise since January.



Over the year, Imacec recorded a 4.2% growth compared to the same month last year, with a 2.8% increase over the past twelve months.



Industrial output rose by 4.4%, services grew by 1.6%, while mining experienced a 2.5% decline. Economists view the mining drop as part of normal monthly fluctuations.



Throughout the year, the mining sector has exhibited nearly 6% growth, driven by developments in the lithium industry and increased copper production, both state-run and private.

Chile's Copper Industry and Economic Outlook

Chile remains the leading global producer of copper, which contributes about 12% to its GDP from approximately 5.5 million tons annually.



A regional economic body reported a sharp rise in copper prices starting in March 2024, reaching a record high by May.



This increase is partly attributed to anticipated constraints in supply. With demand expected to surpass supply, projections indicate a significant price increase over the previous year.



However, economic slowdowns, particularly in influential markets like China, could moderate these expectations, potentially affecting commodity prices and economic strategies.



This suggests a forthcoming period of economic stabilization and trade balance consolidation expected to last at least 12 months.



The economic growth outlook for the region remains modest, with projections of 1.8% this year and 2.3% in 2025.



After minimal growth last year, Chile's GDP is projected to grow by 2.6% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025. Despite market expectations of a rate cut, the central bank may maintain current rates.



This decision aims to carefully balance economic growth against inflationary pressures. It also considers forthcoming international policy decisions and local economic factors.



Chile's economic landscape highlights its adaptability and potential, reflecting both regional and global economic shifts and their implications.



